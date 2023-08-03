Versor Investments LP Grows Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 72.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,687 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 60,987 shares during the quarter. Hewlett Packard Enterprise accounts for 0.3% of Versor Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,549,380,000 after buying an additional 1,824,331 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,716,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,725 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 21,641,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 16,172,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,626,000 after purchasing an additional 264,990 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 33,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $534,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $373,173.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,860.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 33,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $534,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 454,635 shares of company stock worth $7,327,919 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.27. 5,720,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,824,271. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day moving average is $15.72. The stock has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $17.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on HPE. StockNews.com cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.73.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

