Versor Investments LP Increases Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 410.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,570 shares during the quarter. Alliant Energy comprises approximately 0.4% of Versor Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT traded down $1.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.14. The company had a trading volume of 733,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,793. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.20. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $64.62.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. 888 reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.28.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

