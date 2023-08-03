Versor Investments LP Increases Stock Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 100.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,407 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in BILL were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in BILL by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BILL during the 1st quarter worth about $1,371,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BILL in the 1st quarter valued at about $569,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BILL by 20.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BILL by 31.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,208,000 after purchasing an additional 31,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Get BILL alerts:

BILL Stock Performance

Shares of BILL stock traded down $2.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.56. The stock had a trading volume of 853,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,253. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.30 and a 12 month high of $179.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.07 and its 200 day moving average is $98.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.34. BILL had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $272.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on BILL from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on BILL from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on BILL from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on BILL from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut BILL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BILL

Insider Buying and Selling at BILL

In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $570,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,742,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $570,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,742,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 32,649 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total transaction of $3,742,228.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,960,707.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,180 shares of company stock valued at $7,285,709. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

BILL Profile

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.