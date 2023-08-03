Versor Investments LP Makes New $2.07 Million Investment in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 23,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $3,042,747.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,676 shares in the company, valued at $4,750,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $3,042,747.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,750,772.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $249,849.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,179 shares in the company, valued at $13,318,200.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AEE. 888 restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Ameren from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameren from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Ameren from $89.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.63.

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of AEE stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.67. 792,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,842. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.35. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $97.53. The company has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 60.43%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

