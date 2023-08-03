Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) PT Raised to $425.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $410.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VRTX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. 888 reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $366.76.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRTX

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of VRTX stock traded down $7.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $351.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,352. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $344.81 and a 200-day moving average of $325.58. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $272.10 and a twelve month high of $367.00. The stock has a market cap of $90.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.78% and a net margin of 35.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total transaction of $4,013,437.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,270,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 422 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.03, for a total value of $147,712.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at $12,211,846.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total value of $4,013,437.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,270,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,328 shares of company stock worth $11,762,289. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 835 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 72,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,373,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 13,990 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Draper Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,726,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.