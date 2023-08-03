Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vertiv had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Vertiv Trading Up 0.6 %

Vertiv stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,836,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,486,989. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day moving average is $17.81. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $9.48 and a 1-year high of $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,916,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $63,581,052.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,324,181 shares in the company, valued at $408,793,083.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,916,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $63,581,052.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,324,181 shares in the company, valued at $408,793,083.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 35,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $705,290.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,661.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,496,348 shares of company stock worth $144,490,097. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 11.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 17.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 216.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,886 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 18,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 450.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 461,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after buying an additional 377,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

VRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Vertiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Vertiv from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Vertiv from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Vertiv from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

