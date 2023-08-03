VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 315,826 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 542% from the previous session’s volume of 49,184 shares.The stock last traded at $45.47 and had previously closed at $45.69.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.31.

Get VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 91.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 45,751 shares in the last quarter. Resource Planning Group acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $281,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,368,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.