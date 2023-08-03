VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 315,826 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 542% from the previous session’s volume of 49,184 shares.The stock last traded at $45.47 and had previously closed at $45.69.
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.31.
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th.
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
