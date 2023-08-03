Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Up 5.6% After Dividend Announcement

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $28.77 and last traded at $28.63. 94,609 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 396,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.12.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VNOM shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.78.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.17.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $168.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.52 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 7.25%. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

