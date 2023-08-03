Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Zevin Asset Management LLC

Zevin Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,931 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 7,712 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 4.7% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $23,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after buying an additional 5,864,340 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,616,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,275 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,221,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,683,673,000 after buying an additional 640,839 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,067,232,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.32.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,600 shares of company stock worth $13,828,767 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE V traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $238.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,033,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,270,906. The stock has a market cap of $447.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $245.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

