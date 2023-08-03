Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Stake Raised by Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter worth $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 529.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 89.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSH traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.35. The company had a trading volume of 220,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,291. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.20. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.29.

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $871.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.05 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 12.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is 13.07%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

