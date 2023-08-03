Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Trading Down 0.2%

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.62 and last traded at $5.73. Approximately 8,252 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 14,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.
Vislink Technologies Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.27.
Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.98% and a negative net margin of 44.13%. The company had revenue of $7.19 million for the quarter.
About Vislink Technologies
Vislink Technologies, Inc provides solutions for collecting live news, sports, entertainment, and news events for the broadcast markets in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It offers live production products and solutions, such as high-definition communication links that reliably capture, transmit, and manage live event footage; a range of high-margin wireless camera transmitter and receiver products; HCAM, a 4K Ultra HD-capable on-camera wireless system; Quantum, an ultra-low latency and waveform agnostic central receiver; ultra-compact onboard solutions; and other receiver products.
