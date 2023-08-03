Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 795.50 ($10.21) and last traded at GBX 776.50 ($9.97). 377,085 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 766,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 775.50 ($9.96).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on VTY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 933 ($11.98) to GBX 880 ($11.30) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.50) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Friday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 760 ($9.76) to GBX 871 ($11.18) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 740 ($9.50) to GBX 580 ($7.45) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 725 ($9.31) to GBX 750 ($9.63) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 783 ($10.05).

Get Vistry Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VTY

Vistry Group Trading Up 0.1 %

About Vistry Group

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 800.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 724.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 758.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

(Get Free Report)

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. It offers one-bedroom apartments and larger family homes. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.