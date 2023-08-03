Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on COCO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.

COCO stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.37. The company had a trading volume of 586,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,412. Vita Coco has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $30.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.87 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.35.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Vita Coco had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $109.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Vita Coco’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vita Coco will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 5,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $125,982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,858,120 shares in the company, valued at $325,541,409.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 51.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COCO. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Vita Coco by 154.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Vita Coco during the first quarter worth about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vita Coco by 25.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vita Coco during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.68% of the company’s stock.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

