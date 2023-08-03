Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Shares Down 2.5%

Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €20.26 ($22.26) and last traded at €20.32 ($22.33). 3,515,008 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 1,560,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €20.84 ($22.90).

Vonovia Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of €18.77 and a 200-day moving average price of €20.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.79, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development and Care segments. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

