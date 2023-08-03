VRES Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $17.27 Million (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 3rd. VRES has a total market capitalization of $17.27 million and $28,931.65 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VRES token can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VRES has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About VRES

VRS is a token. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for VRES is vrs.care. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.00690616 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VRES should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VRES using one of the exchanges listed above.

