W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Mechanics Financial Corp

Mechanics Financial Corp decreased its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth $63,231,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth $222,000. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth $1,960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. UBS Group lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $815.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Loop Capital upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $738.86.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GWW traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $722.88. The stock had a trading volume of 297,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,769. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $483.19 and a 52 week high of $811.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $737.24 and a 200 day moving average of $685.53. The company has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 60.40%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

