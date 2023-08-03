Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.

AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,570 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 1.7% of AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Walmart by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Walmart by 31.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 123.9% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $159.26. 4,399,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,954,068. The firm has a market cap of $428.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.56 and its 200 day moving average is $148.71. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.12 and a 1 year high of $160.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $975,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,532,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,218,373 shares of company stock worth $1,422,763,096 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.94.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

