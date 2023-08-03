Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.39), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $379.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.47 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 49.16% and a net margin of 36.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.87 EPS.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

Shares of HCC stock traded down $5.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.22. 2,457,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a current ratio of 9.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.44. Warrior Met Coal has a 52 week low of $26.37 and a 52 week high of $44.82.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

Institutional Trading of Warrior Met Coal

About Warrior Met Coal

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

