Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Has $2.69 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 57.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 3.3% of Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $1,496,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,600 shares of company stock worth $13,828,767 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.32.

Read Our Latest Analysis on V

Visa Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of V traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $237.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,001,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,249,478. The company has a market cap of $444.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $245.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.51 and a 200 day moving average of $228.42.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.