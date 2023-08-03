Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Makes New $294,000 Investment in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. Werner Enterprises comprises approximately 0.4% of Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 17.1% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 92.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Werner Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.11.

Werner Enterprises Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.84. 153,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,855. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.81. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $832.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.09 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 16.14%.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Further Reading

