Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Purchases 52 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Elevance Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its position in Elevance Health by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on ELV shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $568.93.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $469.53. 360,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $452.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $465.32. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $549.52. The stock has a market cap of $110.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 22.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

