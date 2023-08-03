Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Gap Up to $72.89

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $72.89, but opened at $82.43. Wayfair shares last traded at $84.48, with a volume of 5,121,585 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on W shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on Wayfair from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Wayfair from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Wayfair from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Wayfair from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on W

Wayfair Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 3.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.72.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.14) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wayfair news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 24,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $1,543,544.97. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 77,238 shares in the company, valued at $4,953,272.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 17,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $1,136,206.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,038.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 24,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $1,543,544.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 77,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,953,272.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,810 shares of company stock worth $7,066,202 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of W. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Wayfair by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 628.7% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wayfair

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.