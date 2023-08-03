Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 97.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SOXX. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of SOXX opened at $515.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $501.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $450.89. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $287.82 and a 1 year high of $536.88.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.6507 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

