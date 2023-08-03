WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.80.

Several research firms recently commented on WEC. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on WEC

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $132,755,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 563.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,075 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 16,625.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,010,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,510 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,038,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,172,000 after purchasing an additional 590,838 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,851,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.1 %

WEC stock opened at $89.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.97. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $108.20. The company has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.