Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Parker-Hannifin (PH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE: PH) in the last few weeks:

8/2/2023 – Parker-Hannifin was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/18/2023 – Parker-Hannifin had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $370.00 to $425.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/14/2023 – Parker-Hannifin had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $383.00 to $446.00.

7/14/2023 – Parker-Hannifin had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $395.00 to $435.00.

7/13/2023 – Parker-Hannifin was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/13/2023 – Parker-Hannifin had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $390.00 to $450.00.

7/10/2023 – Parker-Hannifin had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $380.00 to $425.00.

7/10/2023 – Parker-Hannifin had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $400.00 to $425.00.

7/7/2023 – Parker-Hannifin had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $335.00 to $415.00.

6/23/2023 – Parker-Hannifin was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/15/2023 – Parker-Hannifin was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/6/2023 – Parker-Hannifin was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

PH traded up $12.31 on Thursday, reaching $418.18. 1,563,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,042. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $376.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.73. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $235.69 and a 52-week high of $421.18. The company has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,526 shares of company stock worth $11,618,868 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PH. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

