Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Martin Marietta Materials (MLM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE: MLM):

7/28/2023 – Martin Marietta Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $430.00 to $490.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2023 – Martin Marietta Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $446.00 to $550.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2023 – Martin Marietta Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $416.00 to $484.00.

7/26/2023 – Martin Marietta Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $475.00 to $525.00.

7/14/2023 – Martin Marietta Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $460.00 to $527.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/14/2023 – Martin Marietta Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $410.00 to $493.00.

7/13/2023 – Martin Marietta Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $460.00 to $530.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/6/2023 – Martin Marietta Materials was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $470.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $450.00.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of MLM stock traded up $2.94 on Thursday, reaching $453.48. 650,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,952. The company has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $437.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.21. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $298.32 and a 1 year high of $463.41.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 13.42%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.32%.

In other news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total value of $223,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,304.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOKF NA raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,720,000 after purchasing an additional 24,646 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $2,028,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

