WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $15.00-$16.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $17.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.49 billion-$22.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.11 billion.

WESCO International Trading Down 18.9 %

WESCO International stock traded down $33.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $145.49. The company had a trading volume of 917,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,438. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.39. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $112.08 and a 1 year high of $185.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.42.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.60%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WCC. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of WESCO International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WESCO International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $193.57.

In related news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,906,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other WESCO International news, EVP James Cameron sold 7,687 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,179,723.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,914.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,906,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,849. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in WESCO International by 55.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 8,430 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in WESCO International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in WESCO International by 29.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after buying an additional 18,860 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 35.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 33.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

