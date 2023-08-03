Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$2.10–$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$1.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.75 billion. Western Digital also updated its Q1 guidance to $(2.10)-(1.80) EPS.

Western Digital Price Performance

Shares of WDC traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.26. 3,813,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,126,825. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $29.73 and a 1-year high of $50.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.39 and a 200-day moving average of $38.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.67.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.32. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Western Digital will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Digital

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 603.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,414 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

See Also

