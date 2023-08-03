Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the textile maker on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th.

Weyco Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Weyco Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Weyco Group stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.28. The stock had a trading volume of 703 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,854. Weyco Group has a 52-week low of $19.89 and a 52-week high of $29.71. The company has a market capitalization of $240.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Weyco Group ( NASDAQ:WEYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $86.29 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyco Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 15.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Weyco Group by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Weyco Group by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Weyco Group by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,741 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyco Group Company Profile

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.

