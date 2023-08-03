Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $12,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Day & Ennis LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 3,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $194.67. The company had a trading volume of 20,794,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,347,766. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $201.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.21.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

