Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $15,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 19.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 76.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 14.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Danaher by 135.9% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after buying an additional 20,320 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock remained flat at $257.87 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,669,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,020,653. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $221.22 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.43.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 12.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.13.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,669 shares of company stock worth $17,780,125. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

