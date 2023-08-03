Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 109,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,328 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 10,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.41. 2,691,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,036,881. The firm has a market cap of $71.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.41 and its 200-day moving average is $98.37.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

