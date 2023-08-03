Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $38.68 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 182.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,607 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $38,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,638,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,159,200. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $103.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.83 and its 200-day moving average is $98.62.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

