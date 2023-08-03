Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $14,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,153,830,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1,106.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 482.8% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of WM stock traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $161.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 911,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,341. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WM

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.