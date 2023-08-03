Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,505,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,138,215. Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.18.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,615,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,439. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1,001.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 91,851 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 29,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

