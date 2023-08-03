Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Cut to $190.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $225.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WING. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Wingstop from $183.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Wingstop from $205.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush lowered Wingstop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.15.

Shares of WING stock traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $170.26. 36,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,592. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $108.34 and a 12 month high of $223.77. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.84, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.01.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.24 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wingstop will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total value of $1,022,311.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,376.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total transaction of $1,022,311.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,376.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $309,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,311.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WING. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

