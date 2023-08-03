Wiser Wealth Management Inc Has $14.59 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Wiser Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 298,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,720 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.2% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $14,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Motco boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 329.2% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 503.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BNDX stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.35. 1,157,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,621,257. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.75. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.87 and a 12-month high of $51.63.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.0816 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.