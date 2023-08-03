WOW-token One Day Volume Tops $3.10 (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $232.11 million and approximately $3.10 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WOW-token has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003183 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000342 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007748 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00008012 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02321822 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $8.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

