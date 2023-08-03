XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $23.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on XPEV. Barclays lowered XPeng from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Macquarie upgraded XPeng from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded XPeng from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.80 to $25.30 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on XPeng from $9.80 to $11.70 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.10 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XPeng presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.84.

XPeng stock opened at $18.83 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 3.27. XPeng has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $25.91.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). XPeng had a negative net margin of 41.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $587.31 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that XPeng will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of XPeng by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of XPeng by 264.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in XPeng by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

