Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target Cut to $173.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Citigroup from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.67.

NYSE YUM opened at $134.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.95. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $143.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.17. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $686,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,458.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $686,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,458.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $544,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,962,442.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,681 shares of company stock worth $2,289,403. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.2% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 2.3% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in Yum! Brands by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 20,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

