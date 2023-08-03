Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $285.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $322.00 to $283.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $331.86.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 2.5 %

ZBRA stock traded up $6.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $247.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,716. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $224.87 and a 52-week high of $351.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.68.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 11.82%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zebra Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,455,830,000 after purchasing an additional 33,572 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 24,898.7% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,321,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,735,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300,442 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,212,399,000 after acquiring an additional 280,844 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,065,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,732,000 after purchasing an additional 32,644 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,535,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,306,000 after purchasing an additional 28,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

