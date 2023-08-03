Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on Zeta Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Zeta Global Stock Performance

ZETA stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.96. The company had a trading volume of 187,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,574. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.28. Zeta Global has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $11.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.33.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.25 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 222.58% and a negative net margin of 42.45%. Zeta Global’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zeta Global will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zeta Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZETA. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zeta Global by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Zeta Global by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Zeta Global by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

