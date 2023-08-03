Zevin Asset Management LLC Has $300,000 Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Zevin Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,880 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its position in Starbucks by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 590 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.2% in the first quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 8,310 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.54.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $102.33. 5,545,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,447,513. The stock has a market cap of $117.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.89 and a 200-day moving average of $103.32. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.67 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

