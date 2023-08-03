Zevin Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,792 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank comprises about 2.3% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $11,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDB traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,216,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.76. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $55.22 and a fifty-two week high of $71.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.40.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. On average, research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDB has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

