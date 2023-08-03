ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.99-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.225-$1.235 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion. ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.24-$0.25 EPS.

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $18.69. The company had a trading volume of 10,054,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,856,243. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $51.86.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $300.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.91 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZI shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.65.

In related news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $750,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 581,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,546,710.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $254,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,185,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,184,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $750,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 581,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,546,710.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,080,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,104,800 in the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

