ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) PT Lowered to $30.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Mizuho from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 63.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ZI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.65.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $300.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.91 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ZoomInfo Technologies

In related news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $750,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 581,171 shares in the company, valued at $14,546,710.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $750,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 581,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,546,710.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $264,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,172,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,028,398.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,080,000 shares of company stock worth $55,104,800 over the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,358,275.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,016,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,549,000 after buying an additional 3,016,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,367 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 240.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,260,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $66,294,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,385,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,469,000 after buying an additional 1,879,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.