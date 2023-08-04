Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ AEMD opened at $0.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average is $0.41. Aethlon Medical has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $2.02.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aethlon Medical

About Aethlon Medical

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 219.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 127,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 87,458 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 895.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 126,160 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38,264 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 558,596 shares during the last quarter. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.