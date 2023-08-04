Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Aethlon Medical Price Performance
NASDAQ AEMD opened at $0.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average is $0.41. Aethlon Medical has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $2.02.
Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aethlon Medical
About Aethlon Medical
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.
Featured Articles
