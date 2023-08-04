Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $28.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $20.30 on Tuesday. Alliance Resource Partners has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $27.63. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.69.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 46.01% and a net margin of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $641.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.79%. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 49.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 911,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,512,000 after acquiring an additional 146,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 163,159 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,433 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 200,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 374.4% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 215,303 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 169,919 shares during the last quarter. 22.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

