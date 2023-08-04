Analysts Set BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Target Price at GBX 166.43

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 166.43 ($2.14).

A number of brokerages have commented on BTA. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.89) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.93) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 146 ($1.87) to GBX 120 ($1.54) in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.39 ($0.07) per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s’s previous dividend of $2.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.64%.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

