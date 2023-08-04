Analysts Set Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target at $39.16

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.47.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens lifted their price target on Carvana to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Carvana from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Carvana from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Carvana from $7.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

Get Carvana alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVNA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Carvana Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth $603,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Carvana by 86.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Carvana by 2.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 62.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 16,037 shares during the period. 51.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVNA opened at $51.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.84 and its 200 day moving average is $16.47. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $58.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 3.16.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.65. Carvana had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 1,491.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carvana will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carvana

(Get Free Report

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.